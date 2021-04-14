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TEACHINGS OF FALLEN ANGELS GALACTIC FFEDERATION OF LIGHT DECEIVING MANY!!These are The entities that will attack and Kill people during The 3 Days Of Darkness!!!
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178 views • April 14, 2021
Original Video posted on May 18 2020 is Here https://youtu.be/L0jgtEvO59M
This will review some of the CHANNELED teachings of a group of interdimensional beings named The GALACTIC FEDERATION OF LIGHT. We will listen to their lies and see how they trace back to THE SAME LIES Satan told in the Garden of Eden. Many are being fooled by these ANGELS OF LIGHT and we must look to ourselves as Christians and wonder why so many left the truth for a lie...should we not take some responsibility for this? We are salt and light on this earth and if the salt has lost its savor, what purpose does it serve? Please know MY HEART IS FOR THE LOST AS GOD'S IS...THIS IS NOT TO CONDEMN THE DECEIVED BUT THE SPIRITUAL WICKEDNESS THAT DECEIVES THEM. I hope this opens your eyes to the reality of these things and the strongholds they have on people.
These are The entities that will attack and Kill people during The 3 Days Of Darkness!!!
For more info about The 3 Days Of Darkness
Go here https://Facebook.com/PrepareNowWhileYouCan
Do Not be Deceived!!! Aliens Are Demons!!! The Galactic Federation, The Galactic Federation of Light, all of them are Demons and They fear Jesus Christ!!! They Are Not your Friends!!! Repent and Accept The free gift of Salvation of Jesus Christ!!!
Jesus Christ Loves You. No matter who you are or what you have done in your life. Jesus will forgive you. Jesus was crucified on The Cross and rose from the dead 3 days later so that whoever believes in him could have eternal life with him in Heaven. To accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior, from your heart say Jesus, I am a sinner. Please forgive me of my sins. I accept you Jesus Christ as My Lord and Saviour. Help me to live a better life through you. Thank You for your Sacrifice on The Cross so that I could be saved. Amen
https://kingjamesbibleonline.org/John-Chapter-1
This will review some of the CHANNELED teachings of a group of interdimensional beings named The GALACTIC FEDERATION OF LIGHT. We will listen to their lies and see how they trace back to THE SAME LIES Satan told in the Garden of Eden. Many are being fooled by these ANGELS OF LIGHT and we must look to ourselves as Christians and wonder why so many left the truth for a lie...should we not take some responsibility for this? We are salt and light on this earth and if the salt has lost its savor, what purpose does it serve? Please know MY HEART IS FOR THE LOST AS GOD'S IS...THIS IS NOT TO CONDEMN THE DECEIVED BUT THE SPIRITUAL WICKEDNESS THAT DECEIVES THEM. I hope this opens your eyes to the reality of these things and the strongholds they have on people.
These are The entities that will attack and Kill people during The 3 Days Of Darkness!!!
For more info about The 3 Days Of Darkness
Go here https://Facebook.com/PrepareNowWhileYouCan
Do Not be Deceived!!! Aliens Are Demons!!! The Galactic Federation, The Galactic Federation of Light, all of them are Demons and They fear Jesus Christ!!! They Are Not your Friends!!! Repent and Accept The free gift of Salvation of Jesus Christ!!!
Jesus Christ Loves You. No matter who you are or what you have done in your life. Jesus will forgive you. Jesus was crucified on The Cross and rose from the dead 3 days later so that whoever believes in him could have eternal life with him in Heaven. To accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior, from your heart say Jesus, I am a sinner. Please forgive me of my sins. I accept you Jesus Christ as My Lord and Saviour. Help me to live a better life through you. Thank You for your Sacrifice on The Cross so that I could be saved. Amen
https://kingjamesbibleonline.org/John-Chapter-1
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