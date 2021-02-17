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UK Shocking Report on Vaccine Side Effects, Terral Writes to Legalman@USlawreview, Vaccine Passports Coming, Earth Changes, and More 02.16.2021
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871 views • February 17, 2021
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UK Government shocking report on COVID-19 vaccine side effects
https://strangesounds.org/2021/02/uk-government-report-covid-vaccine-side-effects.html
--
Nothing makes sense & nobody seems to care
https://the-quash.captivate.fm/episode/nothing-makes-sense-nobody-seems-to-care
http://www.thetruthaboutthelaw.com/
--
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (02.16.2021):
Modern Human Ancestry Won’t Be Traced to a Single Point
https://www.ancient-origins.net/news-evolution-human-origins/modern-human-ancestry-0014926
--
2021 Clones Confirmed...Infiltrators Coming Soon? https://youtu.be/Srw4Ssq2NI0
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The CIA and The Corporate Media Cannot be Distinguished: https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/the-cia-and-the-corporate-media-cannot-be-distinguished-the-censorship-of-the-alternative-media/
--
FLORIDA MILITARY FORCES RAMPING UP FOR DC SHOWDOWN: https://youtu.be/-KXLIiIpYu4
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S. Korea spy agency: N. Korea hackers targeted vaccine tech: https://apnews.com/article/south-korea-north-korea-coronavirus-pandemic-coronavirus-vaccine-fbf9b24356946833661a8018e0524b7b
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Vaccine Passports Coming Soon. What You Need To Know: https://youtu.be/M03WbiUGgFw
--
Hospitals still ration medical N95 masks as stockpiles swell: https://apnews.com/article/hospitals-ration-n95-masks-coronavirus-b40b902991b75d8ae4000a20bccd6af4
--
Medical Martial Law and Propaganda Are Driven by Stealth and Marketing of a Bioweapon Disguised as a ‘Vaccine!’: https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/02/gary-d-barnett/medical-martial-law-and-propaganda-are-driven-by-stealth-and-marketing-of-a-bioweapon-disguised-as-a-vaccine/
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Racialized adults on revised federal COVID-19 vaccination priority list: https://www.ctvnews.ca/health/coronavirus/racialized-adults-on-revised-federal-covid-19-vaccination-priority-list-1.5309696
--
Texas Deploys National Guard to Help Move People to Shelters: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-02-15/texas-deploys-national-guard-to-help-move-people-to-shelters
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Wealthy Americans Are Running from Something: https://secure.caseyresearch.com/?cid=MKT512639&;eid=MKT519953&channel=%7Bexternalchannel%7D&assetId=AST166124&page=1
--
This Israeli Revolutionary Mask Kills COVID-19: https://youtu.be/ciC871gmy7U
--
Reckless: Lockdowns Are Damaging Children: https://www.technocracy.news/reckless-lockdowns-are-damaging-children/
--
Moderna: https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/moderna-experimental-mrna-vaccine-trials-being-extended-to-children-and-6-month-old-babies-in-texas/
--
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/46-residents-in-spanish-nursing-home-die-after-receiving-covid-19-vaccine
--
https://apnews.com/article/india-dramatic-fall-coronavirus-cases-199585f8d5cb023abe241c4c463d88ce
--
https://pjmedia.com/columns/stephen-kruiser/2021/02/16/the-morning-briefing-get-ready-for-covid-19-variants-panic-porn-perma-mandates-n1425698
--
The West's Obituary: https://market-ticker.org/akcs-www?post=241577
--
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=602b3dfdd39d0a0931606dbd
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/bill-gates-goes-full-captain-planet-wants-change-every-aspect-economy-while-we-dine-fake
--
https://www.bitchute.com/video/V3HE6VMC9BJx/
--
https://strangesounds.org/2021/02/new-coronavirus-variants-usa.html
--
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/global-depopulation-two-paths-one-destination
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research. Check out the Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
--
UK Government shocking report on COVID-19 vaccine side effects
https://strangesounds.org/2021/02/uk-government-report-covid-vaccine-side-effects.html
--
Nothing makes sense & nobody seems to care
https://the-quash.captivate.fm/episode/nothing-makes-sense-nobody-seems-to-care
http://www.thetruthaboutthelaw.com/
--
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (02.16.2021):
Modern Human Ancestry Won’t Be Traced to a Single Point
https://www.ancient-origins.net/news-evolution-human-origins/modern-human-ancestry-0014926
--
2021 Clones Confirmed...Infiltrators Coming Soon? https://youtu.be/Srw4Ssq2NI0
--
The CIA and The Corporate Media Cannot be Distinguished: https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/the-cia-and-the-corporate-media-cannot-be-distinguished-the-censorship-of-the-alternative-media/
--
FLORIDA MILITARY FORCES RAMPING UP FOR DC SHOWDOWN: https://youtu.be/-KXLIiIpYu4
--
S. Korea spy agency: N. Korea hackers targeted vaccine tech: https://apnews.com/article/south-korea-north-korea-coronavirus-pandemic-coronavirus-vaccine-fbf9b24356946833661a8018e0524b7b
--
Vaccine Passports Coming Soon. What You Need To Know: https://youtu.be/M03WbiUGgFw
--
Hospitals still ration medical N95 masks as stockpiles swell: https://apnews.com/article/hospitals-ration-n95-masks-coronavirus-b40b902991b75d8ae4000a20bccd6af4
--
Medical Martial Law and Propaganda Are Driven by Stealth and Marketing of a Bioweapon Disguised as a ‘Vaccine!’: https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/02/gary-d-barnett/medical-martial-law-and-propaganda-are-driven-by-stealth-and-marketing-of-a-bioweapon-disguised-as-a-vaccine/
--
Racialized adults on revised federal COVID-19 vaccination priority list: https://www.ctvnews.ca/health/coronavirus/racialized-adults-on-revised-federal-covid-19-vaccination-priority-list-1.5309696
--
Texas Deploys National Guard to Help Move People to Shelters: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-02-15/texas-deploys-national-guard-to-help-move-people-to-shelters
--
Wealthy Americans Are Running from Something: https://secure.caseyresearch.com/?cid=MKT512639&;eid=MKT519953&channel=%7Bexternalchannel%7D&assetId=AST166124&page=1
--
This Israeli Revolutionary Mask Kills COVID-19: https://youtu.be/ciC871gmy7U
--
Reckless: Lockdowns Are Damaging Children: https://www.technocracy.news/reckless-lockdowns-are-damaging-children/
--
Moderna: https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/moderna-experimental-mrna-vaccine-trials-being-extended-to-children-and-6-month-old-babies-in-texas/
--
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/46-residents-in-spanish-nursing-home-die-after-receiving-covid-19-vaccine
--
https://apnews.com/article/india-dramatic-fall-coronavirus-cases-199585f8d5cb023abe241c4c463d88ce
--
https://pjmedia.com/columns/stephen-kruiser/2021/02/16/the-morning-briefing-get-ready-for-covid-19-variants-panic-porn-perma-mandates-n1425698
--
The West's Obituary: https://market-ticker.org/akcs-www?post=241577
--
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=602b3dfdd39d0a0931606dbd
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/bill-gates-goes-full-captain-planet-wants-change-every-aspect-economy-while-we-dine-fake
--
https://www.bitchute.com/video/V3HE6VMC9BJx/
--
https://strangesounds.org/2021/02/new-coronavirus-variants-usa.html
--
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/global-depopulation-two-paths-one-destination
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research. Check out the Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
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