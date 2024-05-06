The Video Twitter Won’t Allow on its Platform

How many of you know that Critical American Infrastructure is controlled by an Israeli Company?
So, when that infrastructure fails, know that it wasn’t the Chinese or the Russians that caused it, because they are not the ones controlling it!
🚨 This entry has been repeatedly rejected by Twitter.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.