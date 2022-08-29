Evidence of Depopulation

The vaccine is working, if you want less people on the planet. If you ignore this information and get another jab, you will regret it.





DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.

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Video Sources:





1. Exposé - Official Government reports prove COVID-19 Vaccination is causing mass Depopulation

https://expose-news.com/2022/08/28/depopulation-covid-vaccination-gov-knew-happen/





2. Fox News, Tucker Carlson - Democrats alerted us the COVID-19 vaccine wasn't properly tested

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6311408746112?playlist_id=5198073478001#sp=show-clips





3. Exposé - UK Gov. confirms 9 in every 10 COVID Deaths over the last year have been among the Fully/Triple Vaccinated

https://expose-news.com/2022/08/27/9-in-10-covid-deaths-past-year-vaccinated/





4. Real America's Voice, Dr. Peter McCullough with Dr. Gina

https://americasvoice.news/video/8ZQA21jdUdscumg/







