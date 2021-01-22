© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Do we need to do our part?
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
211 views • January 22, 2021
Why did Jesus die on the cross for our sins? Did he do it so that we could go on living life pretty much as we always have? Believe it or not, there are conditions for salvation, and these conditions are consistently overlooked in the "once saved, always saved" debate. Do you want to know how to go to heaven? Are you willing to hear what we need to DO to be saved?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.