MudFlood Australia ~ History Jacked !
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
62 views • 22 hours ago

In this edition to the "Questioning The Historical Narrative" Documentary Series, delve into the official narrative of Australia. We'll focus our collective discernment onto the history of Australia, highlighting contradictions and discrepancies, similar to those found in the yarn of American History.

Many similarities exist between American and Australian "official" history. From Great fires to exquisite asylums, cathedrals and even egyptian-style pyramids, join us on another fascinating plunge into the often unbelievable Tartaria Australis! Enjoy!

Keywords
educationtruthflat earthhidden historyresets
