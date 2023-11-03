Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Stew Peters Show: EXCLUSIVE: Dr. Alexander Dugin RUSSIA RISING
channel image
Polyxena Lobkovice
934 Subscribers
160 views
Published 18 hours ago

EXCLUSIVE: Dr. Alexander Dugin Goes One On One With Stew Peters On Declining U.S. Hegemony. The international struggle between Russia and the United States is about humanity versus hegemony.
Dr. Alexander Dugin joins Stew to discuss the possibility of World War 3, the Russia/Ukraine war, and the current conflict in the Middle East.

Keywords
irantrumpalex jonesrussiavaccineisraelbidenputinuss libertyfaucimodernapfizerklaus schwabstew peters

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket