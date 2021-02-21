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Texas power operator facing lawsuit after days-long blackouts
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320 views • February 21, 2021
A Corpus Christi resident filed suit against the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) on Friday, alleging the power grid operator should be held liable after failing to adequately prepare for winter conditions that left state residents without power in recent days.
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