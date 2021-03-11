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FRIDAY - MARCH 05, 2021
LIVE BROADCAST: 9AM https://vimeo.com/event/706533 6PM https://vimeo.com/event/706574
EP 2355-6PM BREAKING: Gateway Pundit Bombshell On Georgia Imminent
The corrupt Republican Governor and his Secretary of State and their election director, Gabe Sterling, were perhaps the worst in the country. We told Governor Kemp that his effort to run for office in 2022 was probably not a good idea based on his activities in the 2020 election. You will soon know why.
https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/17111
Special Guest 7PM: Daniel Miller is President of the Texas Nationalist Movement and author of the book TEXIT: Why And How Texas Will Leave The Union. Miller has been a vocal proponent of a fundamental reexamination of the relationship between all states in the Federal union. https://m.facebook.com/texasnatmov https://tnm.me/ https://twitter.com/texasnatmov?s=21
Special Guest 8PM: Dr. Nick Begich is well known for his work and research on HAARP;"Mind Effects" and more. He has widely reported in these areas as an expert for many publications, government organizations and private companies. Website:Http://www.earthpulse.com
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