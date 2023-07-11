President Trump to Air "Sound of Freedom" at New Jersey Complex

Roger Stone joins Alex Jones live via Skype to discuss he and President Trump's historic meeting with Mel Gibson, who inspired and greatly influenced the making of "Sound of Freedom."

-------------------

Real Life ‘Sound Of Freedom’ Hero: ‘Media Running Interference For Pedophiles And Human Traffickers Is Sick’

https://summit.news/2023/07/11/real-life-sound-of-freedom-hero-media-running-interference-for-pedophiles-and-human-traffickers-is-sick/

--------------------

How Jim Caviezel’s Faith-Based ‘Sound of Freedom’ Became This Summer’s Unlikely Box Office Hit



https://variety.com/2023/film/box-office/sound-of-freedom-box-office-success-1235664837/











