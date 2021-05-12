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We Should Be More Like China: Americans Don't Deserve Freedoms & Don't Want Them
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50 views • May 12, 2021
Americans have chosen against freedom during the Covid-19 Pandemic, instead picking the path that will see America go from a superpower to satellite nation of the Chinese in mere decades. The alarm bells are sounding, is it too late to reverse this?
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=60995a53b12d6e1c3f9763f5
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=60995a53b12d6e1c3f9763f5
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