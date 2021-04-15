© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Biden is 'unwinding Trump's policies' and the result is an 'absolute disaster'
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • April 15, 2021
New York Post Columnist Miranda Devine says everything the Biden administration is doing is "all about unwinding Donald Trump's policies" and the result is an "absolute disaster".
"Biden and Harris have put the sugar on the table. They've allowed the people smugglers to have a bonanza," she said.
"They're charging these poor people tens of thousands of dollars to make that very dangerous border crossing.
"Every adult you see alighting from these buses to go to these detention centres has a child with them ... there's no evidence the child is even related to that adult."
"Biden and Harris have put the sugar on the table. They've allowed the people smugglers to have a bonanza," she said.
"They're charging these poor people tens of thousands of dollars to make that very dangerous border crossing.
"Every adult you see alighting from these buses to go to these detention centres has a child with them ... there's no evidence the child is even related to that adult."
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.