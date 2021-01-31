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Talking about challenges of going out in public with Zachary last year (before masks were required).
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1 view • January 31, 2021
I talk about being able to finally take Zachary out in public last year (before masks were required). I discuss the challenges of taking him in public by myself when we could go out. He cannot go anywhere now because he cannot wear a mask. I wouldn't want him to wear a mask, even if he could.
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