HPA High Pressure Aeroponics

I made this video for a friend but all can watch. I recomend everyone do something like this. Don't be intimdated by the electronics it doesn't have to be as hard as I'm making it. I've made my to run on a 12 volt system incase the power goes out but you can buy everything it takes including the timer and solenoids to run on AC voltage i.e. 110.

The best part about this is if the worst should happen I can fill the containers with a nutrient solution and it instantly becomes hydroponics.