Cannabis Social Equity

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The #GreenRush, produced by Pro Cannabis Media discusses news issues in the #cannabis market & each week conducts a deeper dive into specific topics of the industry.
This week we discuss: Socially Responsible Capitalism & Social Equity.
Guests:
Nike John, Founder & Owner, The Heritage Club
Colton Griffin, CEO, Flourish Software
Geoff Trotter, Chief Growth Officer & Co-Founder, Regennabis
Brooke Westlake, Founder & Owner, Women Expo’s LLC
Episode 1037 The #TalkingHedge...
https://youtu.be/GFuBJ-3pBJE