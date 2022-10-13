Cannabis Social Equity

The #GreenRush, produced by Pro Cannabis Media discusses news issues in the #cannabis market & each week conducts a deeper dive into specific topics of the industry.
This week we discuss: Socially Responsible Capitalism & Social Equity.
Guests:
Nike John, Founder & Owner, The Heritage Club
Colton Griffin, CEO, Flourish Software
Geoff Trotter, Chief Growth Officer & Co-Founder, Regennabis
Brooke Westlake, Founder & Owner, Women Expo’s LLC
Episode 1037 The #TalkingHedge...
https://youtu.be/GFuBJ-3pBJE
