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Compliance is Violence: Dickinson and Spooner on the Path to Liberty
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203 views • January 03, 2022
John Dickinson and Lysander Spooner were separated by nearly a century in life, and possibly even more in their political goals. But they both understood what we need to understand more today. Compliance establishes the “detestable precedent.” It ensures the Constitution will be violated - and your liberty destroyed.
Path to Liberty: January 3, 2022
Path to Liberty: January 3, 2022
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