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Selling Your Soul - Illuminati Puppets
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549 views • January 19, 2020
If you want to be rich and famous, then you must sign your name in blood in a contract to Hollywood and Satan. The American dream is just that, a dream. It is an illusion for those who are asleep. You cannot become rich and famous without selling your soul or being a part of special bloodlines. If you want eternal life, then you must give your life over to Jesus, which includes giving up the desires of this world. The physical and carnal things will quickly fade away but the spiritual is forever and eternal.
Keywords
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