Should Buddhists Be Vegetarian? Pannobhasa and Brian Ruhe

Buddhism and vegetarianism.

Brian Ruhe addresses criticism from a viewer who insulted him for not being a vegetarian, explaining why Buddhists don't have to follow that dietary practice.





Buddhist monks eating meat, with references to the Buddha's teachings and debates within the Buddhist community.





Brian Ruhe and Pannobhasa discuss Buddhist monks' dietary restrictions, with Pannobhasa sharing his personal experience of eating meat while living in a poor village in Burma.

Pannobhasa mentions a controversy on a Discord server about Mahayana Buddhists eating meat, with some arguing that it goes against the Buddha's teachings.

Pannobhasa argues that karma is not just about outward actions, but also mental states, and eating meat without negative mental states is not wrong.

The Buddha and early Buddhist monks ate meat, and Theravada Buddhist monks still eat meat today, but the speaker emphasizes that mental states matter more than outward actions.





Buddhism and animal welfare, with a focus on ethical considerations.





Speakers discuss animal welfare and ethical treatment, with one speaker advocating for speaking out against abuse in Buddhist countries.

Mahayana Buddhists believed they were vegetarian, but it was actually centuries after the Buddha's time.





Buddhist dietary restrictions and beliefs.





Monks in Burma are not allowed to eat certain meats, including raw meat and blood, unless possessed by a spirit.

Brian Ruhe and Pannobhasa discuss the historical Buddha and how Mahayana Buddhists have turned him into a cosmic, super Buddha.

Mahayana Buddhists prioritize worship of Amitabha Buddha over the historical Gautama Buddha, and have created vegetarian versions of meat dishes for their meals.





Buddhism, vegetarianism, and the differences between Theravada and Mahayana schools.





Brian Ruhe asks about the history of Buddhism in China and how it differs from Theravada Buddhism.

Pannobhasa provides insights on the missing sutta in the Mahayana and Theravada traditions, and how it relates to the consumption of meat.

Brian and Pannobhasa discuss similarities between Buddhist and Jesus teachings, with Brian favoring Buddhism's thoroughness on psychology and meditation.

Pannobhasa compares Buddhist dietary rules, arguing Theravada Buddhists can eat meat but Mahayana Buddhists should not.





Buddhist teachings, karma, and reincarnation.





Brian Ruhe and Pannobhasa discuss the ethics of eating meat from a Buddhist perspective, with Pannobhasa arguing that it's not inherently unethical to eat meat as long as one's mental states are positive.

Pannobhasa highlights the potential health benefits of a balanced diet that includes both plant-based and animal-based foods, while acknowledging that a strictly vegan diet can be deficient in certain nutrients.

Brian Ruhe discusses a comment from a viewer who criticizes his meat-eating habits and misinterprets Buddhist teachings.

Ruhe responds by explaining the nuances of Buddhist philosophy and his personal beliefs.





David Reynolds, alias Paññobhāsa, and formerly known as Paññobhāsa Mahathera, is an American-born Theravada Buddhist philosopher and teacher. He has a degree in Biology and up until recently he was a monk with thirty years seniority in the ordained Sangha, with most of that time spent in the forests of Burma, and about half of it spent living and meditating alone in caves. After a few years at a monastery in the declining state of California he has migrated across the USA and has set himself up in a new, freer lay life in Greenville, South Carolina where he continues to write and teach. He has long been pretty well fed up with political correctness, and is moved to make a stand.





