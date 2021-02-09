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EP 2314-6PM GATEWAY PUNDIT ARTICLES CITED IN PRE-TRIAL BRIEF BY TRUMP's LEGAL TEAM
The Pete Santilli Show
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170 views • February 09, 2021
PETE SANTILLI SHOW - #2314 - 6PM EASTERN
MONDAY  - FEBRUARY 08, 2021
LIVE BROADCAST: https://bit.ly/3cIDzN0 

Trump’s lead lawyers David Schoen and Bruce Castor released a pretrial brief on Monday.    In the 75-page legal brief the Trump legal team accused the House Democrats of suffering from “Trump Derangement Syndrome” and engaging in “political theater.”  The legal team called the trial unconstitutional because Trump is no longer in office.
The Trump team used two Gateway Pundit reports to bolster their defense.  https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/16889 
SPECIAL GUEST JIM HOFT: The Gateway Pundit was originally founded in 2004 as TheGatewayPundit/blogspot.com by Jim Hoft who is the Editor of TGP. At the time the site primarily wrote brief introductions and linked to other content producers serving as a hub for important current events in the political and media sphere. The site was established for readers tired of limited options and a politicized establishment media.  In 2011, the website moved to its current location as www.thegatewaypundit.com.  TGP’s audience grew rapidly and added additional writers to the staff. Today over 2.5 million unique readers visit TGP every day. The Gateway Pundit is ranked as one of the top 150 websites in America, based on Alexa rankings.

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