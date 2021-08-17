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The vaccinated are the REASON FOR THE SURGE!
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700 views • August 17, 2021
Eugenio Derbez and Anthony Fauci interviewed on March 10, 2021. This interview has been deleted from most mainstream outlets. Please note that most people at this time, had not received the vaccination. But back then, Anthony Fauci knew that people could contract and spread the virus after taking the inoculation because the vaccine was made to make people have less symptoms. It was not built for immunity. They are trying to pin the lack of immunity on the Delta variant. They knew, even after the trials and vaccinating millions of people, that there was no data indicating that this vaccine provided immunity.
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