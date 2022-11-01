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https://gnews.org/articles/500833
Summary：10/31/2022 Sky news Australia: Lula da Silva wins Brazilian election with 50.8% of the votes. Lula has promised a suite of environmental and social changes including an end to illegal mining, and the scaling back of logging projects in the Amazon.