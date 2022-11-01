https://gnews.org/articles/500833
Summary：10/31/2022 Sky news Australia: Lula da Silva wins Brazilian election with 50.8% of the votes. Lula has promised a suite of environmental and social changes including an end to illegal mining, and the scaling back of logging projects in the Amazon.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.