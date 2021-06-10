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60-80% of Children Were Harmed After The JAB
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260 views • June 10, 2021
PetrafiedNews - 08 June 2021
?In the trials of 2300 children in the US 18 “cases” of sniffles were prevented and 60-80% of children were harmed.
?In the trials of 2300 children in the US 18 “cases” of sniffles were prevented and 60-80% of children were harmed.
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