RED RASPBERRY TIME!!THERE IS NO PLACE LIKE HOME! JUNE 24 2021

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On the longest day of the year, Summer Begins in the Northern Hemisphere. It is also known as the Summer Solstice, which happens either on June 20th, 21st, or 22nd. It all depends on the time zone in which you live.
With the Summer Solstice, the astronomical calendar marks the first day of summer as the Earth’s axis is pointed toward the sun. It’s rays more directly impact the Northern Hemisphere giving us more daylight and more warmth. It’s a time when plants grow rapidly and animals are more active. That includes humans.