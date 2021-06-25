RED RASPBERRY TIME!!THERE IS NO PLACE LIKE HOME! JUNE 24 2021

June 24 2021, Red Raspberry time!! Drove through the Night from St. Augustine, Florida. Got in this morning around 5:30am, grabbed some shut eye, unpacked everything from Health and Freedom Conference Tour. Back to the work of God. Working in the Garden with God helping. . In the Summer time Gardens do not take vacations. We will be double timing it to catch up with the seasons work. June 20 at 11:32pm was the first Day of summer June 21st. 3 days ago. The longest "day" of the Year! As in Day Light. Trivia SUMMER BEGINS

On the longest day of the year, Summer Begins in the Northern Hemisphere. It is also known as the Summer Solstice, which happens either on June 20th, 21st, or 22nd. It all depends on the time zone in which you live.

With the Summer Solstice, the astronomical calendar marks the first day of summer as the Earth’s axis is pointed toward the sun. It’s rays more directly impact the Northern Hemisphere giving us more daylight and more warmth. It’s a time when plants grow rapidly and animals are more active. That includes humans.