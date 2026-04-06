All Forever Satisfied At The Resurrection-NOW THE END BEGINS-APRIL 5 2026

The resurrection is God’s legal, public and triumphant declaration that the Gospel is true, the payment has been made and accepted, and everyone in Christ stands justified before Him. “As for me, I will behold thy face in righteousness: I shall be satisfied, when I awake, with thy likeness.” Psalm 17:15 (KJB) When Jesus Christ came up out of that borrowed tomb, He was not merely resuming life as it had been before. Everything had changed! He rose in power, in triumph, in glorified victory, never to die again. Lazarus came back from the dead and would one day die again. Jesus Christ rose from the dead as the conquering Son of God, and because He lives, every born again believer has absolute certainty that death is not the end. But the resurrection of Jesus Christ is far more than mere inspiration. The resurrection is God’s legal, public and triumphant declaration that the Gospel is true, the payment has been made and accepted, and everyone in Christ stands justified before Him. My message today is called 'All Forever Satisfied At The Resurrection', and it will change the way you look at the resurrection of Jesus Christ, and the power that raised Him.



