BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THE ECONOMY: CRASH OR CORRECTION?
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
1924 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
31 views • 9 months ago

MONDAY MORNING EMERGENCY FLASH ECONOMY LIVESTREAM 5 August 2024


This podcast episode discusses recent financial turbulence globally, including Japan's market declines, the rise in stocks and crypto, and market fears fueled by Japan's interest rate hike, US job data, and geopolitical tensions. We analyze the impact of these events on the economy, focusing on Japan's interest rate hike, the yen carry trade, and Bitcoin investments, offering insights into global market dynamics and the interconnected nature of financial and geopolitical events.


Disclaimer: The content of this podcast should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing, your capital is at risk.


Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!


NOW AVAILABLE FOR SUBSCRIBERS: MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING' - AND THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI AND AUDIOBOOK!


Also get the Truth About the French Revolution, the interactive multi-lingual philosophy AI trained on thousands of hours of my material, private livestreams, premium call in shows, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!


See you soon!


https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2022

Keywords
bitcoineconomycryptostocksevidencejapanphilosophyreasonlivestreamglobal collapseinterconnectedinterest rate hikegeopolitical tensionsnot financial advicefinancial turbulencemarket declinesmarket fearsus job datayen carry tradebitcoin investmentsglobal market dynamicsfinancial events
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy