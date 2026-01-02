01/02/2026-The Nice Way Didn't Work. Cry Your Tears And Get Ready For What's Next.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Harrison Smith from 12/31-https://banned.video/watch?id=6955c0a54cbc02b6c02fd8cd Andrew Branca, easy way or the hard way, either way its coming-https://banned.video/watch?id=6955c0a54cbc02b6c02fd8cd Garand Thumb, room entry and cqb-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ca9IolhUjgA Wethepeopleholsters.com gun belts-https://wethepeopleholsters.com/collections/belts Thyme: good for what ails you-https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=iXePs5XPSa8 Chatgp tells us what it'd do if it was the devil-https://www.youtube.com/shorts/Ta0eG2CnsCE?app=desktop https://steelcutter.substack.com/p/the-global-resource-war-is-going https://eatgrueldog.wordpress.com/2026/01/01/talk-of-2026-tax-strike-spreads/ Fat lesbo with ZERO firefighting experience chosen to lead NYC firefighters-https://xenophilicthereturn.blogspot.com/2026/01/she-seems-nice.html https://philipwblood.substack.com/p/the-german-way-of-war-part-one