CHINA’S NEW DANGEROUS EV BATTERY EJECTION SYSTEM THAT CAN KILL PEOPLE NEAR IT
ChristianWarrior
ChristianWarrior
9 followers
Follow
1
204 views • 1 day ago

Thermo Runaway Battery Ejection System:
Battery Ejection system for EVs has been circulating online.
The system is designed to eject the battery away from the vehicle following any signs of thermal runaway—fancy science speak for spontaneous combustion. According to Chinese news outlet Cn Beta, it uses the same gas generator as an airbag to propel the battery away from the vehicle.

The most Important Question on everyone’s mind: What happens to the people or homeless or the traffic from other cars while this battery pack is being Ejected???

This is sort of like StarTrek when they have a Warp core breech and they have to eject the core before it explodes.

This is exactly why common sense says to stay with gas powered vehicles only!

dangeroussystembatteryejectionev
