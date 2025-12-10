BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Beyond the Veil
Beyond the Veil
LastChristian
LastChristian
Premieres 12/12/25, 02:00 AM

Weekly Comprehensive Bible Study with Rev. David Paxton


Dive deep into the unfiltered truth of God’s Word with Weekly Comprehensive Bible Study with Rev. David Paxton. A powerful, Scripture-anchored teaching series designed to strengthen believers, equip disciples, and illuminate the prophetic relevance of the Bible for today’s world.


Each week, Rev. Paxton unpacks Scripture with clarity, precision, and Holy Spirit insight, guiding listeners beyond surface-level faith and into a richer, more grounded understanding of God’s eternal truth.


This Bible study goes far beyond traditional lessons. Rev. Paxton explores the full counsel of God. Old Testament foundations, New Testament revelation, prophetic connections, doctrinal clarity, and the practical application of biblical principles in the life of every believer.


Whether examining covenant, worship, spiritual authority, holiness, discipleship, or end-time understanding, each episode draws listeners into a deeper walk with Christ and a firmer grasp of the Kingdom of God.


With a commitment to conservative, evangelical doctrine, this series boldly rejects cultural compromise and stands firmly on the inspired, infallible, unchanging Word of God. Listeners are invited not only to learn, but to grow, transform, and align their lives with God’s will in these increasingly prophetic, challenging times.


Join Rev. David Paxton each week as he leads you through the Scriptures, strengthens your foundation, sharpens your discernment, and encourages you to live fully for Jesus Christ. This is Bible study the way it was meant to be. Comprehensive, uncompromised, Spirit-led, and anchored in truth.


To learn more or support our ministry. Please visit https://www.lastchristian.net/

Keywords
discipleshipscripture studyend times teachingbiblical doctrinedeep bible studybible study seriesconservative christian teachingprophetic bible studyweekly comprehensive bible studyrev david paxtondavid paxton teachingchristian bible teachingevangelical bible study
