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The head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov published a video with captured chevrons of Ukrainian Nazis killed in the settlement Metelkino
The footage shows the chevrons of two brigades: the 30th separate motorized infantry brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the 114th separate brigade of the territorial defense of the Kyiv region.
The fact of the transfer of the therodefense to this direction from Kyiv once again confirms the huge losses in the ranks of the Nazis.