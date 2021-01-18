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YOU ARE BEING ELIMINATED AS A POLITICAL ACTOR | Edwin Vieira, JD
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70 views • January 18, 2021
Constitutional attorney Edwin Vieira PhD, JD returns to Liberty and Finance to issue a scathing critique of how every branch of the Federal and State Governments have grossly failed us.
Dr Vieira declares in this interview:
—————
We’ve Lost THE VERY CONCEPT of Law
Government “Keeping Up Appearances” Using Form vs. Substance of the Constitution
States HAVE Standing in National Elections
Claims Filed of Irregular Election REQUIRE Courts to Examine the Facts
Lawless Courts Evading Duty to Examine Facts vs. Dismiss Cases
Risk of Invalid Government / Usurpation / Invalid Future Actions & Laws
Congress In Contempt of the Constitution
Trump Alone In Constitutional Role to Take Action
State Governments Failed to Uphold Legal Duty
Big Tech: Anti-Trust Interference with Trump & Official Government Function
Freedom of Speech Trampled
Freedom of Belief Under Assault
You Are Being Eliminated as a Political Actor
Lawlessness: Prepare for Hard Economic Times & Shortages
WHAT WE CAN DO NOW
——————————————
- Prepare: Organize your life for lockdown
- Hunker Down
- Opt Out / Boycott / Turn Off / Vote WIth Your Feet
- Get Out of Big Tech
- Non Compliance: No Funding, No Participation
- Adopt & For alternate platforms / avenues
Find Dr Vieira’s Writing at: NewsWithViews.com
==================================
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email your name and phone number to [email protected]
Donate to Support Our Mission!
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https://www.paypal.me/ReluctantPreppers
==================
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The Information presented in Liberty and Finance is provided for educational and informational purposes only, without any express or implied warranty of any kind, including warranties of accuracy, completeness, or fitness for any particular purpose. The Information contained in or provided from or through this forum is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, investment advice, trading advice or any other advice. The Information on this forum and provided from or through this forum is general in nature and is not specific to you the User or anyone else. YOU SHOULD NOT MAKE ANY DECISION, FINANCIAL, INVESTMENTS, TRADING OR OTHERWISE, BASED ON ANY OF THE INFORMATION PRESENTED ON THIS FORUM WITHOUT UNDERTAKING INDEPENDENT DUE DILIGENCE AND CONSULTATION WITH A PROFESSIONAL BROKER OR COMPETENT FINANCIAL ADVISOR. You understand that you are using any and all Information available on or through this forum AT YOUR OWN RISK.
All Rights Reserved.
Dr Vieira declares in this interview:
—————
We’ve Lost THE VERY CONCEPT of Law
Government “Keeping Up Appearances” Using Form vs. Substance of the Constitution
States HAVE Standing in National Elections
Claims Filed of Irregular Election REQUIRE Courts to Examine the Facts
Lawless Courts Evading Duty to Examine Facts vs. Dismiss Cases
Risk of Invalid Government / Usurpation / Invalid Future Actions & Laws
Congress In Contempt of the Constitution
Trump Alone In Constitutional Role to Take Action
State Governments Failed to Uphold Legal Duty
Big Tech: Anti-Trust Interference with Trump & Official Government Function
Freedom of Speech Trampled
Freedom of Belief Under Assault
You Are Being Eliminated as a Political Actor
Lawlessness: Prepare for Hard Economic Times & Shortages
WHAT WE CAN DO NOW
——————————————
- Prepare: Organize your life for lockdown
- Hunker Down
- Opt Out / Boycott / Turn Off / Vote WIth Your Feet
- Get Out of Big Tech
- Non Compliance: No Funding, No Participation
- Adopt & For alternate platforms / avenues
Find Dr Vieira’s Writing at: NewsWithViews.com
==================================
Acquire SILVER & GOLD at the best price of any listed dealer and support this channel!
email your name and phone number to [email protected]
Donate to Support Our Mission!
https://www.Patreon.com/ReluctantPreppers
or
https://www.paypal.me/ReluctantPreppers
==================
Subscribe to Be Notified When We Post to YouTube (it's FREE!) ► http://bit.ly/Subscribe-Free
The Information presented in Liberty and Finance is provided for educational and informational purposes only, without any express or implied warranty of any kind, including warranties of accuracy, completeness, or fitness for any particular purpose. The Information contained in or provided from or through this forum is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, investment advice, trading advice or any other advice. The Information on this forum and provided from or through this forum is general in nature and is not specific to you the User or anyone else. YOU SHOULD NOT MAKE ANY DECISION, FINANCIAL, INVESTMENTS, TRADING OR OTHERWISE, BASED ON ANY OF THE INFORMATION PRESENTED ON THIS FORUM WITHOUT UNDERTAKING INDEPENDENT DUE DILIGENCE AND CONSULTATION WITH A PROFESSIONAL BROKER OR COMPETENT FINANCIAL ADVISOR. You understand that you are using any and all Information available on or through this forum AT YOUR OWN RISK.
All Rights Reserved.
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