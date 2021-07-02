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When Belgium, White Africans & Blacks fought the Evil Communist Loving UN
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45 views • July 02, 2021
This is the strange story of how the Belgians were forced out of their own colony by the globalist United Nations and how America sided with communists. Facing them were Blacks who were supported by the Belgians, South Africans and Rhodesians. Thus a Black nation seceded and fought the UN, but it was backed by Belgium and the Whites of Africa. The UN was on the side of Soviet backed Communists.
This is a little known war, even to those of us in African who live here. There are many fascinating aspects to this war, and it was the beginning of the so-called Liberation Wars of Africa. But, if America had acted differently, perhaps this could have been the place where Whites and Blacks could have stopped communism in Africa dead in it's tracks. This is the strange story of the secession of Katanga.
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This is a little known war, even to those of us in African who live here. There are many fascinating aspects to this war, and it was the beginning of the so-called Liberation Wars of Africa. But, if America had acted differently, perhaps this could have been the place where Whites and Blacks could have stopped communism in Africa dead in it's tracks. This is the strange story of the secession of Katanga.
My website is: http://historyreviewed.com
You can find ALL my videos on my website.
DONATE TO SUPPORT MY WORK:
I will be most grateful for donations to support my work. Note: Due to harassment, I cannot publish my donation details openly.
So please use this link: http://historyreviewed.best/index.php/contact-us/?T=4
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