Matthew 5:23-26 Restoring Broken Relationships

Pastor Andrew Russell teaches from Matthew 5:23-26 and Philemon with a message entitled Restoring Broken Relationships





In this message we see how Paul exhorted Philemon to Restore and Reconcile his relationship with Onesimus that was broken. The story of Onesimus serves as a timeless reminder of the power of God's grace and forgiveness. Regardless of our past or present circumstances, God's love has the power to redeem, restore, and renew.

To heal all broken relationships, we need humility and forgiveness.





