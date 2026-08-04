Pyramid symbol is a templar cross!

I remember Tesla saying an electron is a sound shape, just as a photon is a light shape. For the "enlightened" ones i.e. illuminati, sound and light are the foundations of creation itself i.e. God. They use their knowledge and positions of power to rule over the world. Their symbolism is their downfall. We see it, they pledge allegiance to the evil and have sacrificed the good to get in those positions.

Their kingdom will be shortlived as God is righteous and judgement is coming.