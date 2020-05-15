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Hundreds of homeless people tested for COVID19 in Jacksonville FL, ALL are negative!!
ZGoldenReport
ZGoldenReport
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35 views • May 15, 2020
Jacksonville is one of two cities in the US where all homeless people were tested for coronavirus. Of the nearly 700 tested here, all of the results were negatives.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A group that provides support and services to Jacksonville's homeless population says it participated in a program allowing it to test all of the homeless people here for COVID-19.

Jacksonville is one of two cities in the U.S. selected by Quest Diagnostics to test the areas' homeless populations for coronavirus, according to a news release from Sulzbacher, a Jacksonville-based homeless support organization.
The other city is Phoenix, Ariz.

In Jacksonville, 687 people were tested and Quest Diagnostics confirmed that, "all tested individuals did not have COVID-19; everyone was negative," the news release states.

The release went on to say how the homeless testing operation, which began May 4, was orchestrated.

Sulzbacher partnered with UF Health Jacksonville to administer the tests at the city's homeless shelters. Those shelters include Sulzbacher downtown and Sulzbacher Village, Trinity Rescue Mission, Salvation Army, Clara White Mission, Hubbard House and City Rescue Mission and both Urban Rest Stop locations, the news release states.
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zgoldenreporthundreds of homeless test negative for covid19jacksonville fl homeless tested negative for covid19covid19 not spreading through the homeless populationhomeless population not affected by covid19proof coronavirus is over hypedall homeless in jacksonville fl test negative for covid19
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