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Today, Tanks of the T-72, T-80, and T-90 families Continue to be Modified Based on Combat Experience and the Feedback of Tank Crews Involved in Special Operations
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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83 views • July 18, 2023

Uralvagonzavod (largest tank manufacturer in the world and located in Russia) significantly increased its production rates over the past year. Just recently, another batch of T-90M "Proryv" tanks and modernized T-72B3M tanks was sent to the troops.

Today, tanks of the T-72, T-80, and T-90 families continue to be modified based on combat experience and the feedback of tank crews involved in special operations.

During this process, designers, engineers, technologists, and workers at Uralvagonzavod have done tremendous work to improve their tactical and technical characteristics, aiming to enhance crew protection and machine effectiveness on the battlefield.

This was said, discussed by Mikhail Mishustin today:

The main points from Mikhail Mishustin's statements following the meeting of the Coordination Council for Meeting the Needs of the Russian Armed Forces

➡️Production of proven models has been established, and capacities for new products based on the experience of military-industrial complex are expanding. This includes highly demanded weapons, military equipment, radio-electronic warfare systems, technical communication equipment, and navigation devices.

➡️Efforts are being made to enhance the component base in microelectronics.

➡️One of the council's crucial areas of work is ensuring timely fulfillment of the state defense order.

➡️In late June, the Ministry of Defense received another batch of new Su-35S aircraft. The production of subsequent aircraft is already underway, and there are plans to increase the delivery volumes of fifth-generation fighters.

➡️Uralvagonzavod has shipped the planned batch of T-90M "Proryv" and T-72B3M tanks. Over the past year, the enterprise has increased its production by more than three times.

➡️The adjustment of technological chains to increase the guarantee of uninterrupted supply of certain components is nearing completion.

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