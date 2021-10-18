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Once vaccinated you are no longer a Human being and have no Human rights.
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384 views • October 18, 2021
Description from Tangerineskylemonclouds
Once you have been vaccinated you are no longer a human being you are a GMO product and you have a patent on you and you have an owner, yeah that`s right Bill gates owns your ass. If your not a Human being then you have no human rights. You will be an Alien so may be thats were the UFO phenonema will take affect. Project Bluebeam.I found the PDF after a hard search, here it is. https://www.supremecourt.gov/o....pinions/12pdf/12-398
Once you have been vaccinated you are no longer a human being you are a GMO product and you have a patent on you and you have an owner, yeah that`s right Bill gates owns your ass. If your not a Human being then you have no human rights. You will be an Alien so may be thats were the UFO phenonema will take affect. Project Bluebeam.I found the PDF after a hard search, here it is. https://www.supremecourt.gov/o....pinions/12pdf/12-398
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