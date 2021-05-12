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Covid-19 A Vaccine Dystopia...Video #21 It's Gossip-19 A Moranoo0-Virus...
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50 views • May 12, 2021
It seems the never-ending news cycle of vaccines will end soon but up till now, it's all the news. This is because the dangers and damage are very real and unprecedented and way way way under-reported. The fact is that 1 billion people should die and another 2 billion should be permanently infirm. Only by the hand of God will this be avoided. The damage will be extensive but not provable.
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