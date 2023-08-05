Create New Account
“IT’S WAR ON THE INNOCENCE OF CHILDREN” – MIRIAM GROSSMAN, MD
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/its-war-on-the-innocence-of-children-miriam-grossman-md/

Author of Lost in Trans Nation: A Child Psychiatrist’s Guide Out of the Madness, Miriam Grossman, MD, discusses the tsunami of children questioning their gender identity in recent years and the frightening push from the medical community to provide permanent treatments that can lead to disastrous outcomes. Hear how to protect your family from what she believes is a social contagion.

