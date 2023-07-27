RFK Jr: 'Rona & Ethnicity/Race

Redpills: Bioweapons & Targeted Attacks

* Is Bobby Kennedy strategically using controversy to redpill his base?

* If so, it’s working — and that’s a good sign.

* RFK Jr. pointed out that the U.S. and other governments are developing ethnically-targeted bioweapons; and a recent study shows that COVID-19 appears to disproportionately affect certain races:

• New Insights Into Genetic Susceptibility Of COVID





Hannity Town Hall With Robert F. Kennedy Jr. | Fox News (25 July 2023)



p.s. If You’re A Glutton For Punishment:

* ‘Elites’ have always been tyrannical bigots that weaponize politics and war to target certain ethnicities/races.

* Why wouldn’t they develop specialized bioweapons for that purpose?

* Everything about the ’rona (and jabs) reeks of targeted attack(s).

* There is evidence that people w/ the Abrahamic bloodline — as well as Neanderthal genome — were specifically targeted:

• Bio-Labs: The Abrahamic Assault

• The Color Of Coronavirus

• Scientists Identify New Gene Differences In Severe COVID Patients

• The Major Genetic Risk Factor For Severe COVID Is Inherited From Neanderthals

* In other groups, people w/ serious co-morbidities tend to be most affected.

* Plus the majority of fatal vaxxes were knowingly sent to red states.

* That sounded looney at first, but it’s more credible than the official narrative.

* You can’t make up this stuff.

* Dr. Jane Ruby was one of the first to go public with the jab info (starting in 2021), via Stew Peters. She brought the receipts:

• VAERS Reveals Death By Lot Number: Specific States Get Certain Vials

• Deadly Vax Lot Numbers Identified, Still In Circulation

• Deadliest Vax Lots: Vials Went To All 50 States Still In Circulation

• Deadly Bioweapon Lots Targeting Specific Groups