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RFK Jr: 'Rona & Ethnicity/Race
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
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238 views • July 27, 2023

Redpills: Bioweapons & Targeted Attacks

* Is Bobby Kennedy strategically using controversy to redpill his base?

* If so, it’s working — and that’s a good sign.

* RFK Jr. pointed out that the U.S. and other governments are developing ethnically-targeted bioweapons; and a recent study shows that COVID-19 appears to disproportionately affect certain races:

     • New Insights Into Genetic Susceptibility Of COVID


Hannity Town Hall With Robert F. Kennedy Jr. | Fox News (25 July 2023)


p.s. If You’re A Glutton For Punishment

* ‘Elites’ have always been tyrannical bigots that weaponize politics and war to target certain ethnicities/races.

* Would they hesitate to develop specialized bioweapons for that purpose?

* Everything about the ’rona (and jabs) reeks of targeted attack(s).

* There is evidence that people w/ the Abrahamic bloodline — as well as Neanderthal genome — were specifically targeted:

     • Bio-Labs: The Abrahamic Assault

     • The Color Of Coronavirus

     • Scientists Identify New Gene Differences In Severe COVID Patients

     • The Major Genetic Risk Factor For Severe COVID Is Inherited From Neanderthals

* In other groups, people w/ serious co-morbidities tend to be most affected.

* Plus the majority of fatal vaxxes were knowingly sent to red states.

* That sounded looney at first, but it’s more credible than the official narrative.

* You can’t make up this stuff.

* Dr. Jane Ruby was one of the first to go public with the jab info (starting in 2021), via Stew Peters. She brought the receipts:

     • VAERS Reveals Death By Lot Number: Specific States Get Certain Vials

     • Deadly Vax Lot Numbers Identified, Still In Circulation

     • Deadliest Vax Lots: Vials Went To All 50 States Still In Circulation

     • Deadly Bioweapon Lots Targeting Specific Groups

Keywords
bigotrysean hannitywargenocidetyrannyred pillrobert f kennedy jrrfk jrbioweaponvaxdemocidebiowarfareweaponizationjabredpillbobby kennedybioterrorismcoronaviruscovidbiolabplandemicpoliticizationethnic targetingracial targetingtargeted attack
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