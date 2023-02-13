Create New Account
Taking Back Justice Television Season 1, Episode 1
Taking Back Justice Television is in the next step in reality television.  We are crime, court & prison television showing real cases and real strategies whereby people are taking back justice.  We are influencing the judicial system and changing people's lives.  We are the next step in reality television because our audience, if they choose, can get involved democratically and judicially to influence the judicial system, cases and elections.  If you don't like the laws; change the lawmakers.

crimecourtcivil rightsprisonsblack lives matterpolice reformdefund-the-police

