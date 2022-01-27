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차원의 문을 열려는 시도?An attempt to open a dimension door?
예수천국불신지옥
예수천국불신지옥
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175 views • January 27, 2022
The European Institute of Particle Physics (Conceil Européenne pour la Recherche Nucléaire, CERN) is the world's largest particle physics laboratory on the border between Geneva and France, Switzerland.

In 2008, the world's largest particle physics laboratory installed a large particle collider with a circular tunnel of 27 kilometers at a depth of 50 to 150 meters on the lab site for particle physics research.
유럽 입자 물리학 연구소(-粒子物理學硏究所, 프랑스어: Conseil Européenne pour la Recherche Nucléaire, CERN)는 스위스 제네바와 프랑스 사이의 국경지대에 위치한 세계 최대의 입자 물리학 연구소이다.



이 세계 최대의 입자 물리학 연구소에서 2008년에 입자 물리 연구를 위해 연구소 부지에다 50에서 150미터 정도 되는 깊이에 27킬로미터의 원형 터널의 대형 강입자 충돌기라는것을 설치했었다
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adoortoanopendimensionattempt
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