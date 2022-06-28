



PLANDEMIC 3 - MASS FORMATION

https://www.bitchute.com/video/QevIwLMtJDSf/





Overwhelming evidence that the pandemic is a crime

https://justpaste.it/COVID_IsCrimesAgainstHumanity





PLANDEMIC DOCUMENTARY SERIES

https://www.bitchute.com/video/RraZKJpZ7mny/

Includes: Prof. Bhakdi: This is how it really works!

Part I - The Bill Gates Agenda

Part II - The Birth of Big-Pharma

Part III - Who controls the Story?

Part IV - Plandemic 2 inDOCTORnation

Part V - Who is the W.H.O.?

Part VI - Fact-Checkers

Video: Prof. Bhakdi: This is how it really works!

Video's (2) :Court

Source https://plandemicvideo.com/





Plandemic: Full Documentary (25:52)

https://hetanderenieuws.nl/plandemic-de-serie-nederlands-ondertiteld/





Plandemic Part 2: Indoctrination (1:15:30)

https://plandemicvideo.com/plandemic-part-2-indoctrination-2/

Here is the full video the self-appointed lords of social media have determined we cannot see. Well, unfortunately for them, there’s still those of us who are capable of thinking for ourselves. Regardless of whether you believe this documentary or not, it is outrageous for them to determine what information we are allowed to digest





Dr. Charles Hoffe: This vaccine is more dangerous than the disease itself

https://hetanderenieuws.nl/dr-charles-hoffe-dit-vaccin-is-gevaarlijker-dan-de-ziekte-zelf-nederlands-ondertiteld/





Bill Gates / Jeffrey Epstein

DDG: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=bill+gates+epstein&t=brave&ia=web





Bill Gates Pedogate

DDG: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=+bill+gates+pedogate&t=brave&ia=web















