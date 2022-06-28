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PLANDEMIC 3 - MASS FORMATION
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QevIwLMtJDSf/
Overwhelming evidence that the pandemic is a crime
https://justpaste.it/COVID_IsCrimesAgainstHumanity
PLANDEMIC DOCUMENTARY SERIES
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RraZKJpZ7mny/
Includes: Prof. Bhakdi: This is how it really works!
Part I - The Bill Gates Agenda
Part II - The Birth of Big-Pharma
Part III - Who controls the Story?
Part IV - Plandemic 2 inDOCTORnation
Part V - Who is the W.H.O.?
Part VI - Fact-Checkers
Video: Prof. Bhakdi: This is how it really works!
Video's (2) :Court
Source https://plandemicvideo.com/
Plandemic: Full Documentary (25:52)
https://hetanderenieuws.nl/plandemic-de-serie-nederlands-ondertiteld/
Plandemic Part 2: Indoctrination (1:15:30)
https://plandemicvideo.com/plandemic-part-2-indoctrination-2/
Here is the full video the self-appointed lords of social media have determined we cannot see. Well, unfortunately for them, there’s still those of us who are capable of thinking for ourselves. Regardless of whether you believe this documentary or not, it is outrageous for them to determine what information we are allowed to digest
Dr. Charles Hoffe: This vaccine is more dangerous than the disease itself
https://hetanderenieuws.nl/dr-charles-hoffe-dit-vaccin-is-gevaarlijker-dan-de-ziekte-zelf-nederlands-ondertiteld/
Bill Gates / Jeffrey Epstein
DDG: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=bill+gates+epstein&t=brave&ia=web
Bill Gates Pedogate
DDG: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=+bill+gates+pedogate&t=brave&ia=web