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ISS inganno fuori dal finestrino
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1195 views • December 06, 2019
Il video indica con chiarezza quante immagini sanno fare per abbellire quello che non è reale.
Ponetevi semplici domande: com'è possibile che prima si vedeva in un modo, poi in un altro, poi cambiano ancora e poi ....
Massì divertitevi e si divertano anche quelli che inventeranno qualche bella giustificazione per dire che è vero.
L'originale qui: https://youtu.be/e1-WqnrlvZQ
Come di consueto Buona visione a tutte e tutti, buoni e meno buoni.
Brano
I'm Doing Fine
Artista
Tiffany Hill
Album
House of Dirt
Ponetevi semplici domande: com'è possibile che prima si vedeva in un modo, poi in un altro, poi cambiano ancora e poi ....
Massì divertitevi e si divertano anche quelli che inventeranno qualche bella giustificazione per dire che è vero.
L'originale qui: https://youtu.be/e1-WqnrlvZQ
Come di consueto Buona visione a tutte e tutti, buoni e meno buoni.
Brano
I'm Doing Fine
Artista
Tiffany Hill
Album
House of Dirt
Keywords
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