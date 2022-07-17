Triple Tap Episode #8 with Roobs and Shazza.

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Triple Tap Episode #8 Replay with Roobs and Shazza.
12th July, 2022.
Roobs and Shazza can also be found on various other platforms including:
Roobs Flyer Magazine link
https://roobsflyers.com/roobs-flyers-magazine
Telegram channel https://t.me/RoobsFlyers
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0
Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Roobs
Project Matilda - https://www.projectmatilda.com/Roobs
Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Twitter - https://twitter.com/RegusReubens
Co-Op of Everything - https://coopofeverything.com.au/members/roobs/
Email - [email protected]
Website - http://roobsflyers.com/
#TripleTAP #news #realtruth #magazine #flyer