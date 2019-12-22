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Church Reform
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4 views • December 22, 2019
Where do we start? REPENTANCE
learn what sin is by reading your Bible and praying
Give your struggles, failures, anger.... To Abba Father and let Him do something wonderful with it. He already knows what you are going through anyway!
Love the Lord Your God with all your heart, mind, and understanding! Love your neighbor as you love yourself.
Then make it a part of everything you do: post it on your doors and gates so you see it coming and going, teach your kids, talk about I with your friends, anything you are doing is an opportunity It's about applying God's common sense, direction, and balance to your life. Worship in Spirit and in Truth: the intent of the Torah to teach principles ---- balanced with---- walking in the simplicity obedience
learn what sin is by reading your Bible and praying
Give your struggles, failures, anger.... To Abba Father and let Him do something wonderful with it. He already knows what you are going through anyway!
Love the Lord Your God with all your heart, mind, and understanding! Love your neighbor as you love yourself.
Then make it a part of everything you do: post it on your doors and gates so you see it coming and going, teach your kids, talk about I with your friends, anything you are doing is an opportunity It's about applying God's common sense, direction, and balance to your life. Worship in Spirit and in Truth: the intent of the Torah to teach principles ---- balanced with---- walking in the simplicity obedience
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