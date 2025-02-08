The Sudden Death of the Social Contract!

Friday Night Live 7 February 2025





In this episode, I analyze the fallout from the USAID controversy, highlighting the erosion of trust in institutions and a growing cynicism among younger generations towards media narratives seen as propaganda. I discuss how young men challenge societal authority and the potential for youth-led innovation to drive change, while critiquing 'cancel culture' as a response to institutional failures. Drawing from personal experiences, I emphasize the need for deeper critical discourse and encourage listeners to engage with the evolving landscape of the social contract.





