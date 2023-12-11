Create New Account
Iran now have Karrar drone equipped Majid missile
Published 15 hours ago

Karrar kamikaze drone equipped with Majid air-to-air missile have been sent en masse to Iranian air defense forces. The UAV and missile system will provide radar warnings to manned and unmanned foreign aircraft and target enemy air threats on borders such as Persian Gulf and Sea of Oman, especially in response to the United States approaching Iranian coastal waters.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

irankarrar kamikaze dronemajid air-to-air missile

