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Best & Taylor Intel (3/3/2021): Silent Wars & The J@b, Biden, 'Apathy' Over America, Trump & More…
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30 views • March 04, 2021
Solar Anomalies, Plasma Events, Green Haze, Torah Code, Biden Silent, Trump Gone & More…
A Chinese saying says “may you live in interesting times” and that would be now. From a very strange plasma vortices over the North Pole, to a silent Sun that is not, and prophecies concerning green haze, we are headed into a series of events in the heavens and on earth that mankind will be wondering what in the world is going on? Scientists will have no answers as frequency and radiation levels begin to rise and earthquakes, volcanic activity and earth wobbles cannot be denied any longer. Then we have cosmic energy and gravitational waves inbound as well. On top of all of that we have new war rumbles and ruler against ruler, provocations and war drums. Biden has vanished but is still handing the USA to the UN & China via executive orders and nary a protest from anywhere and more… —Stewart Best
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The best way to stay in touch for NEW prophetic updates and information is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
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Time is running out for mankind – even for the vast majority of Christians who think they are going to Heaven but are not – just as Jesus said. A DELUSION OF A SALVATION THAT DOES NOT EXIST.
The Bible is clear - only 1 in 1000 Christians is actually BORN AGAIN.
No Cross, No Death, No Judgment - No Crown of Eternal Life!!
FOR MORE INFORMATION, DOWNLOAD WHILE YOU CAN:
"The Dark/Light Series" (PDF) (1Cor 13:12) - A Guide to Authentic Salvation:
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1HROZ5t3jaXMCtWPZ2Sa4tlP_7YRez02W
"It is the best book I have ever read outside of the word of God itself."
----------------------
Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member for just $9.95 per month [INCLUDED e-Books: "Frequency" #1 & #2]:
https://secureorderingcart.com/payments/pay/457ed9130030b7f12fd1ea72914b9f820478a721/1790/
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Source/Stewart Best's Website: www.LightGateBlogger.com
YouTube Channel: angelfall923
Visit Larry Taylor's Blog (FREQUENT updates): www.LarryWTaylor.org
------------------------
Other Stories Contributed by "Follows TheWay" on BeforeItsNews.com:
https://beforeitsnews.com/contributor/pages/690/234/bio.html
A Chinese saying says “may you live in interesting times” and that would be now. From a very strange plasma vortices over the North Pole, to a silent Sun that is not, and prophecies concerning green haze, we are headed into a series of events in the heavens and on earth that mankind will be wondering what in the world is going on? Scientists will have no answers as frequency and radiation levels begin to rise and earthquakes, volcanic activity and earth wobbles cannot be denied any longer. Then we have cosmic energy and gravitational waves inbound as well. On top of all of that we have new war rumbles and ruler against ruler, provocations and war drums. Biden has vanished but is still handing the USA to the UN & China via executive orders and nary a protest from anywhere and more… —Stewart Best
-----------------------
The best way to stay in touch for NEW prophetic updates and information is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
----------------------
Time is running out for mankind – even for the vast majority of Christians who think they are going to Heaven but are not – just as Jesus said. A DELUSION OF A SALVATION THAT DOES NOT EXIST.
The Bible is clear - only 1 in 1000 Christians is actually BORN AGAIN.
No Cross, No Death, No Judgment - No Crown of Eternal Life!!
FOR MORE INFORMATION, DOWNLOAD WHILE YOU CAN:
"The Dark/Light Series" (PDF) (1Cor 13:12) - A Guide to Authentic Salvation:
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1HROZ5t3jaXMCtWPZ2Sa4tlP_7YRez02W
"It is the best book I have ever read outside of the word of God itself."
----------------------
Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member for just $9.95 per month [INCLUDED e-Books: "Frequency" #1 & #2]:
https://secureorderingcart.com/payments/pay/457ed9130030b7f12fd1ea72914b9f820478a721/1790/
------------------------
Source/Stewart Best's Website: www.LightGateBlogger.com
YouTube Channel: angelfall923
Visit Larry Taylor's Blog (FREQUENT updates): www.LarryWTaylor.org
------------------------
Other Stories Contributed by "Follows TheWay" on BeforeItsNews.com:
https://beforeitsnews.com/contributor/pages/690/234/bio.html
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