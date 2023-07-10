Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Taiwan Policy Act of 2022 promotes Taiwan's security and deterred the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) aggression against Taiwan, much to its detestation
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
914 Subscribers
Shop now
0 views
Published 9 days ago

07/05/2023 Nicole on Winn Tucson China Watch: The Taiwan Policy Act of 2022 promotes Taiwan's security and deterred the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) aggression against Taiwan, much to its detestation. Hopefully, the Act will continue to play an important role in securing Taiwan's self-defense and liberty, which is vital to US’s own interests as well.

 #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang


 07/05/2023 妮可参加《温图森中国观察》节目：《2022台湾政策法》促进了台湾的安全，震慑了中共对台湾的军事侵略企图，令中共非常憎恨。希望该法案能够继续在保障台湾自卫和自由方面发挥重要作用，因为这对美国自身利益同样至关重要。

 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平

Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashionfreemilesguo13579

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket