07/05/2023 Nicole on Winn Tucson China Watch: The Taiwan Policy Act of 2022 promotes Taiwan's security and deterred the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) aggression against Taiwan, much to its detestation. Hopefully, the Act will continue to play an important role in securing Taiwan's self-defense and liberty, which is vital to US’s own interests as well.

07/05/2023 妮可参加《温图森中国观察》节目：《2022台湾政策法》促进了台湾的安全，震慑了中共对台湾的军事侵略企图，令中共非常憎恨。希望该法案能够继续在保障台湾自卫和自由方面发挥重要作用，因为这对美国自身利益同样至关重要。

