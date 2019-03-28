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[Mar 28, 2019] Everything wrong with "First Man" ✞ (Reloaded) [Astro Not II]
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31 views • August 01, 2021
As far as I can tell, there is only one FUNDAMENTAL Flaw with the motion picture “First MAN”.
They make it look like the Moon Landings really happened, when in FACT we never went there. It’s a Hollywood movie about a Hollywood movie.
There is a mountain of evidence that the Moon Landings were FAKE from start to finish.
Photo fails en masse, Impossible shadows and hot-spots from nearby artificial light sources, visible edges of the sound stage, the same backgrounds over and over again, no visible stars when there should be countless, a multitude of technical impossibilities, etc. etc.
The Main Stream Media claims that the Moon Hoax conspiracies have been debunked over and over again. But debunked by who? To pull off stuff like that you have to control the money, all the governments, all the space agencies, the main stream media and public education WORLD WIDE.
Sounds big?
Well yea, because it is. It’s the classical pyramid scheme, only the TOP knows what’s really going on while the lower levels are just doing their specific jobs.
They showed us their Space Flight, Docking and Landing Simulators, extravehicular activity simulator, Lunar Orbit and Landing Approach Simulator etc., and people assume that’s all it was, simulation equipment to prepare for the real deal.
But what if they had even more sophisticated simulation equipment behind closed doors?
Equipment good enough to fool the world into believing that we landed humans on the moon, have the International Space Station going 17,150 mph around earth without any problems for more than 17 years, remote control robots 33 million miles away on Mars, etc.?
What if it’s all a big SHOW to fool mankind into believing a colossal LIE so we are all easier to manipulate and keep under THEIR control?
Do you unconditionally trust the main stream media and your government?
If the answer is YES, then you are a victim of mind control and indoctrination, and you should really try to wake up from the SPELL they cast on you.
Scenes taken from:
- Apollo 15 EVA
- Apollo 16 EVA
- Apollo 17 EVA
- Gemini 9 EVA Part 1
- Gemini 9 EVA Part 2
- First Man IMAX® Behind the Frame
- FIRST MAN (2018) Behind the Scenes of Neil Armstrong Biopic Movie
No MOON Without LOLA [ NASA Lies ] by tellmewhatyoulove
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ocLc5qK69Oo
music:
- Sandie Shaw - Puppet on a String
- NF - I'll Keep On (Audio) ft. Jeremiah Carlson
Please use all my videos for free, PRAISE JESUS CHRIST and may God Almighty bless and protect you and your families and all good humans on biblical FLAT Earth!
Do you want the red pill or the blue pill? The choice is yours. If you want to know the truth about our flat world, watch these videos in order and there will be no turning back. https://tinyurl.com/FECrashCourse-B
We live in a world of lies pushed on us by the upper levels of the world controllers. It is easier to lie to someone than to convince them they have been lied to especially when they are unknowingly addicted to the fear. If the FOUNDATION of your world belief is that you are on a spinning water globe pear rocket flying through an infinite space vacuum, then you will not know WHO you are, WHERE you are and WHAT you truly are. You will be lost and feel insignificant not KNOWING that you are at the center of creation rather than on a speck of dust in an ever expanding universe.
With that belief you can be convince of anything. To wake up you MUST start with the foundation of your world and from there you can see beyond the imaginary curve.
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.
The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven’t thought of yet.
Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens.
Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!
Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
Tip in Pirate Chain (ARRR). Send to: zs16epm69r9mfjf7eteyx4nrjd7gvslk0479j6mfpugkrwe5xnck9y86yvg8gw39d0n0gdgvjdfhc3
For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrhinterviews
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrh
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
If you are a show host and think Flat Earth is stupid and impossible, let's do a Q&A on your channel.
They make it look like the Moon Landings really happened, when in FACT we never went there. It’s a Hollywood movie about a Hollywood movie.
There is a mountain of evidence that the Moon Landings were FAKE from start to finish.
Photo fails en masse, Impossible shadows and hot-spots from nearby artificial light sources, visible edges of the sound stage, the same backgrounds over and over again, no visible stars when there should be countless, a multitude of technical impossibilities, etc. etc.
The Main Stream Media claims that the Moon Hoax conspiracies have been debunked over and over again. But debunked by who? To pull off stuff like that you have to control the money, all the governments, all the space agencies, the main stream media and public education WORLD WIDE.
Sounds big?
Well yea, because it is. It’s the classical pyramid scheme, only the TOP knows what’s really going on while the lower levels are just doing their specific jobs.
They showed us their Space Flight, Docking and Landing Simulators, extravehicular activity simulator, Lunar Orbit and Landing Approach Simulator etc., and people assume that’s all it was, simulation equipment to prepare for the real deal.
But what if they had even more sophisticated simulation equipment behind closed doors?
Equipment good enough to fool the world into believing that we landed humans on the moon, have the International Space Station going 17,150 mph around earth without any problems for more than 17 years, remote control robots 33 million miles away on Mars, etc.?
What if it’s all a big SHOW to fool mankind into believing a colossal LIE so we are all easier to manipulate and keep under THEIR control?
Do you unconditionally trust the main stream media and your government?
If the answer is YES, then you are a victim of mind control and indoctrination, and you should really try to wake up from the SPELL they cast on you.
Scenes taken from:
- Apollo 15 EVA
- Apollo 16 EVA
- Apollo 17 EVA
- Gemini 9 EVA Part 1
- Gemini 9 EVA Part 2
- First Man IMAX® Behind the Frame
- FIRST MAN (2018) Behind the Scenes of Neil Armstrong Biopic Movie
No MOON Without LOLA [ NASA Lies ] by tellmewhatyoulove
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ocLc5qK69Oo
music:
- Sandie Shaw - Puppet on a String
- NF - I'll Keep On (Audio) ft. Jeremiah Carlson
Please use all my videos for free, PRAISE JESUS CHRIST and may God Almighty bless and protect you and your families and all good humans on biblical FLAT Earth!
Do you want the red pill or the blue pill? The choice is yours. If you want to know the truth about our flat world, watch these videos in order and there will be no turning back. https://tinyurl.com/FECrashCourse-B
We live in a world of lies pushed on us by the upper levels of the world controllers. It is easier to lie to someone than to convince them they have been lied to especially when they are unknowingly addicted to the fear. If the FOUNDATION of your world belief is that you are on a spinning water globe pear rocket flying through an infinite space vacuum, then you will not know WHO you are, WHERE you are and WHAT you truly are. You will be lost and feel insignificant not KNOWING that you are at the center of creation rather than on a speck of dust in an ever expanding universe.
With that belief you can be convince of anything. To wake up you MUST start with the foundation of your world and from there you can see beyond the imaginary curve.
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.
The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven’t thought of yet.
Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens.
Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!
Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
Tip in Pirate Chain (ARRR). Send to: zs16epm69r9mfjf7eteyx4nrjd7gvslk0479j6mfpugkrwe5xnck9y86yvg8gw39d0n0gdgvjdfhc3
For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrhinterviews
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrh
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
If you are a show host and think Flat Earth is stupid and impossible, let's do a Q&A on your channel.
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